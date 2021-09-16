Glencore’s (GLNCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue raised Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

GLNCY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 313,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

