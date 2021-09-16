Glitch (GLCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.22 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $53.75 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00073217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00122696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00177462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.01 or 0.07459030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,527.00 or 0.99804075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00882214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

