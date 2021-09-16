Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,931 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 801,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 376,019 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

