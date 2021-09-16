Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in August

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSCZF remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Global Care Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Global Care Capital Company Profile
