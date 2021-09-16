Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in August

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSCZF remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday. Global Care Capital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Global Care Capital Company Profile

Global Care Capital, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of early stage financing to private and public companies as well as medical cannabis pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio include Katexco and ReFormation Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

