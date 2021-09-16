Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Financial Comparison

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.28 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -3.79 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.16 $77.57 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 83.24%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Greenbrook TMS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.