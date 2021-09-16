Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 1,486 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.26. 26,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

