Global Endowment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 827,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,431,000. Momentive Global accounts for 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.57% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $10,951,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,530,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 1,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,839. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.