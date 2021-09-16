Global Endowment Management LP Buys 137,073 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,073 shares during the quarter. Arco Platform accounts for 0.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned 1.35% of Arco Platform worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 1.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 23.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ARCE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 169,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,384. The firm has a market cap of $699.13 million, a PE ratio of -578.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.