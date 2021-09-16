Global Endowment Management LP Buys 1,890 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.