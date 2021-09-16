Global Endowment Management LP Grows Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 1.08% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,782. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.