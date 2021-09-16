Global Endowment Management LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $60,016,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 34.5% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,949,000 after purchasing an additional 245,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 231,318 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE:QTS remained flat at $$77.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.