Global Endowment Management LP Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

INDA stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 2,549,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

