Global Endowment Management LP Has $17.40 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after purchasing an additional 621,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after purchasing an additional 903,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.54. 44,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,699. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

