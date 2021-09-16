Global Endowment Management LP Has $8.67 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 110,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,399. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

