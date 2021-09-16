Global Endowment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.24% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $195,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,847 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 72,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.