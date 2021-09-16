Global Endowment Management LP Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 0.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,757,000 after buying an additional 427,479 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,114,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $942,564,000.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $291.88. 5,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,693. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $295.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

