Global Endowment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 0.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.