Global Endowment Management LP Purchases 34,000 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $80.15. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,950. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

