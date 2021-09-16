Global Endowment Management LP Raises Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 814.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 36,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,326. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

