Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,365 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF makes up 2.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $35,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,023,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3,386.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 230,827 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 574,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBRE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.92. 125,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.54.

