Global Endowment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $195,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.09. The stock had a trading volume of 25,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.