Global Endowment Management LP Sells 17,715 Shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,715 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter.

EIC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 11,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,635. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

