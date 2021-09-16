Global Endowment Management LP Sells 2,870 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Endowment Management LP lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $688,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $699,739,000 after acquiring an additional 223,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $36,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $581.03. 31,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,184. The stock has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $543.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

