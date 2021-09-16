Global Endowment Management LP Sells 536 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $23.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,864.94. 28,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,728.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,431.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

