Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.24% of Global Payments worth $131,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Global Payments by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $165.21. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,761. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.33.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

