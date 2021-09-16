Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Update

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 190.4% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GWHP opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Global WholeHealth Partners has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.30.
Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile
