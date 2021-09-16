Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 828,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $18,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 604,595 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,745,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after buying an additional 307,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,643,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

