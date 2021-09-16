Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 172.0% in August

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $56.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

