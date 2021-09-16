Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.