GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $853,715.86 and approximately $31,327.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

