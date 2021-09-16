GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Hits $538,206.92

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $538,206.92 and $1,599.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

