GoChain (GO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $38.46 million and $1.26 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,147,301,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,426,761 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

