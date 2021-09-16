GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up about 2.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of GoDaddy worth $44,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 41.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 17,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

