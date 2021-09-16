GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) were down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 58,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,211,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. Analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon M. Cruz bought 78,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $365,488.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,655.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in GoHealth by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GoHealth by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 1,971,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

