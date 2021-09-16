Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($1.90). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million.

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $4,132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $5,899,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 958,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,012. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

