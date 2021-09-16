Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. Analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

