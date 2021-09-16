Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits One Day Volume of $15.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $22,771.87 and approximately $15.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00074341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00124677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00180861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.15 or 0.07546885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.79 or 0.99779817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.82 or 0.00893091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

