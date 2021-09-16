Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Arrow Merger stock remained flat at $$9.74 on Thursday. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

