Goldenbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:GBRGU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldenbridge Acquisition by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 508,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 152,723 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,247,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

