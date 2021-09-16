GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $73,924.06 and approximately $28.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 48.8% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005431 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000199 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.