GoNetwork (GOT) Market Capitalization Hits $86,859.46

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $86,859.46 and $45,092.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoNetwork alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,889.26 or 1.00010988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00070907 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002128 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.