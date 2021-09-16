Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,409.23

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,409.23 ($18.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,445 ($18.88). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,412.50 ($18.45), with a volume of 8,588 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,409.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,321.74. The company has a market capitalization of £353.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.