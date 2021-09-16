Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $327.23

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.23 ($4.28) and traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.40). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 329 ($4.30), with a volume of 3,104 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 278.83. The company has a market cap of £54.76 million and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.