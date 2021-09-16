good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) shares traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68. 23,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 103,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

good natured Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGBF)

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

