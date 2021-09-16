GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Sells $265,964.09 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $265,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agnes Rey-Giraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 14,454 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $650,430.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 1,883,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

