Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 435,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 670,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGPI. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,413,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,540,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,096,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

