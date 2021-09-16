Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 42,147 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $11,103,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

