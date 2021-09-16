Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Capitalization Tops $677,444.22

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $677,444.22 and $334,888.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

