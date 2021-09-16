Govi (GOVI) Reaches Market Cap of $25.85 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Govi has a market capitalization of $25.85 million and $337,548.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Govi has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00006249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00076838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00121035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00174888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.62 or 0.07373040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.61 or 0.99834175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.30 or 0.00854993 BTC.

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

