G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Down 59.3% in August

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GAPA remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,613. G&P Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,329 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

